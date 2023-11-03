Francine Diaz surprises Seth Fedelin during the latter's contract signing. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Seth Fedelin had a surprise guest after his contract signing with ABS-CBN.

After some heartwarming messages from friends and family, co-star Francine Diaz came to give Fedelin a special gift to celebrate his contract renewal.

"Thank you rin po. Actually, akala ko nga hindi na ako makakaabot pero I am very glad na nakarating po ako and it’s so nice na makita kayong lahat ngayon," Diaz said.

Fedelin and Diaz first worked together in the hit afternoon serye "Kadenang Ginto" along with Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes.

They were eventually paired in the thriller serye "Dirty Linen" and can now be seen in "Fractured."