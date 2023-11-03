Filipino acts share stage with South Korean stars at ON Festival

Amidst screams of glee, the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City was filled with Pinoy pride as local artists shared the stage with some of the hottest South Korean acts at the ON Festival.

"This can truly showcase that Filipino artists can perform on the same stage as international artists, especially considering how talented and popular Korean artists are right now. I think it's cool," said Myx VJ Sam Alvero.

Among the Filipino artists who stepped into the spotlight were singer-songwriter Adie, Asia's pop heartthrob Darren, "hugot" hitmaker Moira, and acclaimed pop band Ben&Ben.

Meanwhile, the hallyu roster included R&B and soul singer Seori, indie folk duo MeloMance, the three-piece indie band Wave to Earth, and EXO's stunner Suho.

"Nakakashock pero nakakaproud na nakakasabay tayo sa mga Korean artists," said Filo EXO-L Marigold.

The star-studded lineup drew audiences from different parts of the world, such as Malaysia, Japan, and Taiwan.

"It's also cool that Filipino artists can share their talent all over the world. It makes me very proud to see Filipino artists venturing into different types of music and changing it up," said Stephanie Burata.

Filipino music has reached the global stage. In fact, Seori covered Zack Tabudlo's hit song "Pano" at the concert.

"This is a step-up. Nakikilala na tayo worldwide. This is a good step. We must keep doing what we do, and hopefully, we'll be at the top in a few years," said JR Albino.