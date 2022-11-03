Why Sam Milby remains loyal to ABS-CBN

MANILA – Sam Milby has professed his support for and loyalty to ABS-CBN, and explained why he would not leave the network.

Speaking at a press conference over the weekend, Milby said he values his home network because it’s the station that gave him lot of opportunities when he joined show business.

“I don’t know If I want to talk about offers, but hangga’t kaya, I would not want to leave. Because ABS is the one who made me and where I am. And I appreciate it, you know, changed my life. As long as I can stay with them, as long as they need me, I will stay,” he told Push.

Since ABS-CBN is in the midst of trying times, Milby feels it’s also the moment that the network needs its talents the most.

“Siyempre, kawawa ang ABS ngayon na walang prankisa, and hindi rin natuloy ang partnership with TV5, which I thought it would be helping for ABS,” he said.

“But you know, ABS is surviving, they’re putting out great projects, and I think that’s one thing about ABS, you can be assured na 'yung proyekto na nilalabas nila is maganda,” he added.

Milby began his career as a singer and actor after his stint as a housemate in the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Currently, he is one of the lead stars of the ABS-CBN series "A Family Affair."

ABS-CBN was forced off free television and radio in mid-2020, when a congressional panel voted to reject the network’s bid for a fresh broadcast franchise.

It has since migrated its library of content to digital, while also forging partnerships with other TV networks to bring its programs to its traditional viewers.

