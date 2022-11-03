Season 2 of 'Gossip Girl' returns on December 1

First look from the second season of HBO Max Original 'Gossip Girl'

The second season of the HBO Max Original “Gossip Girl” is set to debut on December 1 and will be available to stream on HBO GO in the Philippines.

The new series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

The second season of the series begins during the second semester of junior year, and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to spin the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite.



Included in the cast of season two are Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith and Grace Duah.

Michelle Trachtenberg also makes an appearance as a guest star.

“Gossip Girl” is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts.