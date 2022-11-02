Return to awe in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer

One of the creatures of the deep in Pandora. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens in Philippine theaters on Dec. 14. Photo by 20th Century Studios

Return to awe, return to Pandora.

James Cameron, director of sci-fi epics "Aliens", "The Abyss", "The Terminator" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day", is heading back to his biggest film yet - the world of Avatar.

In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), goes to great lengths to keep each other safe as they face new threats in the wild and wondrous world of Pandora.

Sam Worthington reprises his role as Jake Sully, a former human who left his human body and became a Na'vi through the Avatar Program after falling in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña).

Also along for the ride are Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Jake and Neytiri's adoptive teenage daughter, and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, who met his demise in the first Avatar movie.

Directed by James Cameron, with a screenplay by Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, "Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in Philippine theaters on December 14.