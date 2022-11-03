Lara Quigaman happy to work again with Belle Mariano

MANILA -- Actress and former beauty queen Lara Quigaman is happy to have worked again with actress Belle Mariano, almost a decade since they last worked together on the ABS-CBN 2013 fantasy series "Juan dela Cruz."

Quigaman is part of Mariano and Donny Pangilinan's upcoming film "An Inconvenient Love," which opens in cinemas nationwide on November 23.

"Every time I see my 'anaks' from years ago when they were still little kids, ramdam na ramdam ko ang edad ko (#RoadTo40) and to work with them again, now that they're all grown up, doing so well and still so humble and kind, makes me feel so so happy," Quigaman wrote on Instagram.

In her post, Quigaman also shared a snap showing them reenacting a scene from "Juan dela Cruz," noting that Mariano is "more beautiful and sweeter than ever."

"It was a joy to work with everyone on the set of #AnInconvenientLove," Quigaman wrote.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” sees Mariano as Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore; and Pangilinan as Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for distractions, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

Also joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast of the movie are Tirso Cruz III, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

