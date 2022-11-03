‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna’ stars Janella Salvador and Jane de Leon trade character lines during a meet-and-greet with fans in Las Vegas. Screenshot/ Twitter: @altheyuhmoves

“Mawawalan ako ng career dito, beh!” a laughing Jane de Leon quipped, after her attempt to deliver a memorable line of Valentina, her character Darna’s mortal enemy, portrayed by Janella Salvador.

The two lead stars of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” traded character lines during an iWantTFC meet-and-greet in Las Vegas on Thursday (Manila time), ahead of their “ASAP Natin ‘To” show on November 5.

During the gathering with US-based fans, de Leon and Salvador were requested to “sample” being in-character as Darna and Valentina, respectively, as seen in a video from Twitter user @AltheyuhMoves, who attended the event.

The leading ladies, however, had a better idea: Salvador would instead shout “Darna,” while de Leon would introduce herself as Valentina.

The leading ladies traded roles, with Salvador shouting "Darna" while de Leon introduced herself as Valentina.

Pretending to be Darna’s sidekick Ding, de Leon handed Salvador an imaginary stone, prompting the latter to depict the superhero’s iconic transformation.

De Leon was then coached by Salvador when it came to Valentina’s introductory line in the ABS-CBN series — “Hindi ako si Regina. Ako si Valentina” — matched with snake-like movements.

De Leon did just that, convincingly, but stopped before she could declare being Valentina. Laughing, she joked she might jeopardize her career with the attempt.

The fan meet proved to be enjoyable for both actresses and fans, including supporters of the "Darlentina" tandem.

The fan meet proved to be a fun-filled hour for the two actresses and fans of “Darna,” including those supportive of the surprise tandem of “Darlentina.” The two even shared a message for their “Vadengs,” their term of endearment for the fandom.

Introducing herself as “your president,” Salvador thanked them for their “energy” in making the “ship” trend on social media. De Leon similarly expressed gratitude for their love and support — and for the “edits,” fan-made videos depicting romance between Narda and Regina.

De Leon and Salvador will be among several Kapamilya stars performing at “ASAP Natin ‘To in Las Vegas” at the Orleans Arena this weekend.

All smiles for Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador at their fan meet in Vegas



Catch Darna and Valentina this November 5 in the #ASAPinVegas stage! They are ready to give jaw-dropping performances.



Catch Darna and Valentina this November 5 in the #ASAPinVegas stage! They are ready to give jaw-dropping performances.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

