MANILA -- Gary Valenciano took to social media to share his birthday message for his first grandchild, Leia.

On Instagram, Valenciano uploaded a cute video of Leia in a bee costume as he greeted her on her 6th birthday. Leia is the first child of the singer's eldest son Paolo and Samantha Godinez-Valenciano.

"I really can’t believe that you are now 6 years old my dearest Leia. I remember you when you were this young. Time isn’t flying by…it’s zooming across our lives in the speed of its own. Happy happy bday Leia. Pappy can’t wait to see you again. I need some energy!!!! You know very well what that means," Valenciano wrote.

"I chose to post this clip as this always always always manages to bring a smile across my face. That’s what you always do to me, to Wowa, and to the entire family. Your brother is going to be so blessed to have you as an ate. I love you so so so very much princess Leia. Hope you have a happy happy happy and blessed birthday," he added.

Valenciano is going to be a grandfather again as Paolo and Godinez are expecting their second baby together.

Aside from Paolo, Valenciano has two other children with Angeli Pangilinan – Gabriel and Kiana.

Related video: