Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson have announced the start of a global campaign to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the pop icon’s landmark album “Thriller.”

As part of the campaign, fan events will be held worldwide for free that includes immersive experiences, screenings of the “Thriller 40” documentary, and more.

According to the official announcement, the two immersive experiences will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany from November 10 to 13, and in New York City from November 18 to 20.

Each will feature specific track-focused experiences, interactive elements, and social and photo opportunities throughout.



As for the screening of “Thriller 40,” which details the making of the biggest selling album in the world, fans in eight other cities around the world will get the opportunity to attend the private event.

Meanwhile, fans could also get the chance to be invited in special Thriller-themed parties “celebrating the release of the new expanded album and will have the opportunity to hear the full double-disc album for the first time.”

Related video: