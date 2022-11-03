BGYO’s (from left) Akira, Nate, JL, Mikki, and Gelo appear in the music video of ‘PNGNP.’ Star Music

MANILA — You’re not dreaming, ACEs! BGYO’s sophomore album is here, along with the key track “PNGNP” and its music video.

Over a year after the P-pop act’s debut album “The Light,” BGYO ushered in a new music era Thursday with the release of comeback record “BE: US.”

The eight-track album includes “PNGNP,” the third track from “BE:US” to get the music video treatment after “Tumitigil Ang Mundo” and “Magnet.”

In the video produced by YouMeUs MNL, the members of BGYO are shown performing the song about fleeting romance, with a dreamy setting that reflects the short-lived fantasy.

Completing the tracklist of “BE:US” are the title song, “Game On,” “Panahon,” “Laro,” and “Extraordinary.”

Composed of Gelo, Mikki, Nate, Akira, and JL, BGYO was launched in January 2021 after two years of training and has since made a mark on the Philippine music scene.

Notably, it ranked No. 1 in global charts for emerging artists, became brand darlings with successive endorsement deals, and was hailed TikTok Philippines’ P-Pop Group of the Year along with three other acts, among other achievements.

