Screenshot from Nikko Natividad's YouTube channel

After his admission of hurting his wife physically, actor Nikko Natividad has promised Cielo Eusebio not to repeat the same mistakes again.

The newly wed couple released a clip showing the highlights of their wedding, featuring their emotional exchange of vows.

Natividad opened his message in his usual comedic lines, teasing Eusebio how fast their relationship blossomed into a family with their son, Aiden, and now in marriage.

“Magkainuman. Nagkatikiman. Hanggang sa nauwi sa katotohanan. Ang sarap isipin na naging close muna tayo bago naging tayo. Pero sobrang bilis ng mga pangyayari, six months palang tayo, dumating agad si Aiden,” Natividad said, prompting laughter from their guests.

But the actor, who is famously associated with boy group “Hashtags”, teared up as he went on to thank Eusebio for forgiving from his wrongdoings in the past.

“Mahal, maraming salamat. Salamat dumating ka sa buhay ko. Salamat napatawad mo ako. Salamat dahil mahal na mahal mo ako at walang araw na hindi ko naramdaman 'yun. Inaamin ko, pareho pa tayong hindi pa handa, kaya siguro hindi ko rin na-handle nang maayos 'yung mga problemang dumating,” Natividad said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Dumating ako sa punto ng buhay ko na sobrang sama ko, pero hindi mo ako binitawan. At ang hinding hindi ko makakalimutan, 'yung araw na sinabi mo sa akin na naniniwala kang magbabago ako,” he added before crying.

After pausing for several seconds, Natividad continued his speech and apologized to his wife for the delayed wedding. The couple have been together for eight years.

“Salamat din mahal kasi mas nilapit mo ako kay Lord, na Siyang sentro ng buhay natin. Napakasarap magmahal sobra, napakasarap. Sorry din mahal kung ngayon lang ako naging ready magpakasal. I'm sorry. Pangako ko sa 'yo na mamahalin kita nang sobra sobra. Aalagaan at hindi na muling sasaktan pa. Kayo ni Aiden at ang magiging mga anak pa natin,” Natividad said.

Meanwhile, Eusebio could not hold her tears too when she gave her wedding vow, appreciating the unconditional love Natividad has shown her and their son. She was also thankful to her husband for fulfilling her dream marriage.

“Thank you, dahil sa 'yo, na-realize ko na hindi pala nakikita sa panglabas na anyo ang totoong pagmamahal. Dahil pinaramdam mo sakin, walang labis, walang kulang, sa halos walang taon na pagsasama natin, sa paningin at sa puso mo. Lagi mong pinaparamdam na mahal mo ako,” Eusebio said.

“Salamat. Wala na akong ibang mahihiling pa kundi mas i-bless at pagtibayin pa ang pagsasama natin. More love, patience, and understanding. Ikaw lang ang lalaking mamahalin ko. Salamat sa napakagandang kasal na ito. Salamat at tinupad mo 'yung pangarap ko.”

Taking a cue from Natividad’s humor, Eusebio closed her speech, assuring the actor that she will not go to Raffy Tulfo’s show should they have problems in their relationship.

“Hindi ko maipapangako sa 'yo na hindi tayo dadaan sa problema, pero ang pangako ko sa 'yo, hindi ako magpapa-Tulfo. Mamahalin kita hanggang sa huling hininga ko,” she quipped.

Natividad tied the knot with Eusebio in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday. It was attended by his fellow Hashtags members Zeus Collins, Ronnie Alonte, Wilbert Ross, Jimboy Martin, Kid Yambao and McCoy de Leon.

Also spotted at the event were Barbie Imperial, Loisa Andalio and Vance Larena.

Natividad and Eusebio announced their engagement through a vlog they released in August.