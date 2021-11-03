WATCH: New 'Morbius' trailer is full of Easter eggs

A new trailer of the new "Morbius" movie is full of Marvel Easter eggs.

Spotted in the new trailer: a cameo by Michael Keaton a.k.a. Adrian Toomes/ Vulture, a building with the OsCorp logo, a Daily Bugle frontpage with Black Cat and Rhino and a prominent shot of Spider-Man graffiti with the word "murderer" scrawled on it.

Oh, and Morbius namedrops "Venom."

Starring Jared Leto as the vampiric anti-hero, "Morbius" tells the story of a doctor who unlocks a dark secret to heal himself of a rare blood disorder. His curse turns him into a new kind of vigilante: one with a thirst for blood.

Aside from Leto, the movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal with Tyrese Gibson. "Morbius" is directed by Daniel Espinosa from a story by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.