Comedian-host Vice Ganda has remained one of the most popular personalities in the Philippines as he reached a new milestone on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the "It's Showtime" host announced that he officially has 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

“Ang totoong maganda maraming followers! Henay zenkyoooooowwww!!!!” he said in the caption.

Just last week, Vice also marked another life achievement when he and his partner Ion Perez celebrated their third anniversary as a couple.

Vice shared sweet photos of him and Perez on Instagram.

"3 years of not giving a f--- about other people’s thoughts and judgements. 3 years of just being unapologetically in love and happy. I love you Noy! And i love winning in life with you," wrote Vice, who also used the hashtags #ThreeYears and #ViceIon.

Vice first confirmed his relationship with Perez in October 2019 after a "Magpasikat" performance on "It's Showtime.

The couple recently went to the United States where the comedian did a concert tour “Vax Ganda: A Dose of Laughter.”

Vice Ganda’s last major concert with physical attendance was in February 2019 with “The Songbird and the Songhorse,” with Regine Velasquez.

Early this year, in July, he held a virtual concert, “Gandemic,” via KTX.ph.

