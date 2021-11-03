TikTok sensations Beyond Zero sign management contract

Beyond Zero. Handout



MANILA -- Beyond Zero started performing merely through streaming, but with a whopping 1.3 billion TikTok views since last year, House of Mentorque quickly signed up the group to a management contract.

Not only that but it also totally repackaged the seven-member, all-male group.

“For months, hindi biro ang pinagdaanan ng Beyond Zero,” House of Mentorque CEO John Brian Diamante, told ABS-CBN News. “I would like to personally thank all those who helped para maging possible ang lahat ng ito. Lahat ng parents, relatives and friends. Beyond Zero will always be proud to be part of the digital influencers’ community here in the Philippines.”

Duke Cruz is the leader of Beyond Zero is Duke Cruz, while Matty Echavez is groomed as the group's heartthrob. Known in the TikTok world as “Ang Bungisngis na Topnotcher” is Wayne Gallego.

Beyond Zero’s secret weapon is Khel Figueroa, the singer and songwriter of the group. Jieven Aguilar is the baby in the group, the people’s choice in social media to join the band.

Sweetest, cutest and most charming in the group is Jester Kyle, while Andrei Trazona is the out and proud LGBTQ member in Beyond Zero.

“We are very excited because Beyond Zero is creating their first single together ‘Reach the Top,’ with award-winning singer-songwriter Quest,” Diamante announced.

“We are so happy and proud that nakita ni Quest ang potential ng Beyond Zero at natulungan niya talaga ang grupo.”

To date, Beyond Zero has fitness coaches, hair and make-up artists, voice coach, videographer, dermatologist (Dr. Lala Sanchez), and even a dentist (Dr. Daisy Jaranilla).

Beyond Zero also has a voice coach (Ner Mata), a series director (Brilliant Juan), while personality development is by John Robert Powers.

Stylist is designer Odelon Simpao, while GB Sampedro will direct the digital concert on December 3.

“House of Mentorque and Beyond Zero cannot do this alone,” Diamante acknowledged. “There are more than a hundred people working for Beyond Zero. Ganoong kalaki ang paniwala namin sa potential ng mga bata.”

The group is presently housed under one roof undergoing daily, rigid training to further hone their skills. The entire exercise is being documented and will be shown in a six-part documentary on KTX.ph, starting December 18, to be hosted by Jessy Mendiola.

Each episode will unveil the sacrifices of the group, and everything they went through to get to where they are today.

Meanwhile, earlier on December 3, Beyond Zero will stage their launching concert, “Beyond Zero, The Reboot,” as a treat to their millions of followers and supporters with guests Sexbomb Dancers, The Manoeuvres, Quest, John Roa, and veejays Ace Ramos and Mars Miranda.

“The two-month journey is not enough,” Diamante insisted. “It’s a continuous learning to perfect their craft. Sana huwag kayo lahat bibitaw.

“Our dream for Beyond Zero is to go global. We will never stop. I always look into their eyes, I see fire and desire. They are as hungry as their fans. We are excited for this Pinoy talent and music to be part of the global scene.”

Beyond Zero was recently presented to the media in a Zoom press conference from Okada Manila, where they gave a sample of what will be presented on December 3.

“As all of you know, we were TikTokers before all of these happened,” Trazona said. “We really think that the fans, we may lose some, but we will gain more and we believe that. The more na pagsisikapan namin ito, the more confident we are about our brand.

“We know that we can actually make it. SB19 has the K-pop influence. We, Beyond Zero, came from the dance community. We have the hip-hop influence and we are very proud of that. That we are part of the hip-hop community will give us the edge to go global.”

Diamante added: “That is what’s unique with Beyond Zero. Their roots are P-pop and Pinoy talent and music. We are working with a lot of really good artists for Beyond Zero. We are very excited with their first single.”

Their December 3 concert will not be a diluted concert, according to Diamante, but a full-blown concert that will happen in Cove Manila.

“That’s something that we’re really preparing for Beyond Zero,” Diamante said. “The music that Beyond Zero will create, we’re pretty much excited about that.

“That’s the target, for the show to be consumed by the global market. All the companies and the brands. We really invested on the talents ng mga bata.”