International pop superstar Mariah Carey has declared that it's Christmas time.

Carey welcomed the yuletide season as she dropped a video of her smashing a Halloween pumpkin with a candy cane bat while her global hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" plays in the background.

The American singer uploaded the 28-second clip in her social media accounts on November 1.

"Ready? Let’s go!" Carey wrote on Instagram.

Written in the end of the video were words: "It's time!!!" To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie... cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”



As of writing, her post has received over 1 million likes and more than 30,000 comments.

Also on microblogging site Twitter, Carey tweeted: "Ready? Let’s go! #MariahSZN"



In 1994, Carey released "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as part of her Christmas album "Merry Christmas."