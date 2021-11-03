Celebrity couple Elisse Joson and Mccoy de Leon pose with their firstborn, Felize. Instagram: @elissejosonn



Mccoy de Leon and Elisse Joson are now proud first-time parents to Felize, they announced through “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB), the reality show that saw the beginnings of their love story.

Tumultuous it may have been, their romance now appears to have its happy ending, after once parting ways, with their heartbreak unfolding publicly.

De Leon and Joson met as housemates in the “Lucky 7” edition of “PBB” in July 2016. After their months-long stay where they appeared to develop romantic feelings for each other, they exited the program to a large following that would be called “McLisse.”

They eventually became a couple in real life.

However, two years later in March 2018, Joson confirmed that she and de Leon were going through a rough patch. They broke up shortly after.

Elisse Joson and Mccoy de Leon were former housemates in ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ in 2016. ABS-CBN

In late 2018, they were paired onscreen anew in the romantic film “Sakaling Maging Tayo.” Through the project, they were able to become on speaking terms again.

Leading up to the film’s January 2019 release, de Leon and Joson sat down to interview each other about their various “lasts,” prompting the recollection of their last date, last hug, and the last time they were happy together, among others — in the process reopening old wounds.

“Mali ko kasi, sinakripisyo kung ano man ‘yung sa amin, for the sake of happiness of family,” de Leon said, without giving details, before turning to Joson to say sorry.

“We did it,” Joson said, referring to their lead roles in “Sakaling Maging Tayo.” “‘Yung pinangarap nating movie, natapos na natin. Hindi siya naging madali, but natapos natin. I’m happy na ikaw ‘yung nakasama ko sa first movie ko.”

In an emotional interview in January 2019, Elisse Joson and Mccoy de Leon give parting words to each other after their failed relationship. Black Sheep

Echoing a message she once gave de Leon during “PBB,” Joson went on to give “last words” to her co-star as they both looked forward to the future.

“Sabi ko sa ‘PBB’ dati, sana huwag mo akong kalimutan, I will always support you kahit from afar. Ganu’n din ‘yung sasabihin ko ngayon. I will support you from afar. Always akong magiging proud sa mga gagawin mo. I’ll be rooting for you sa mga pangarap mo,” she said.

Taking his turn, de Leon said: “Gusto ko lang sabihin na sobrang minahal kita. Ang dami kong nagawa na hindi ko akalaing magagawa ko para sa isang babae. Lagi pa rin kitang inaalala, iniisip, kung okay ka.”

“Huwag sana siyang mapunta sa maling tao, lokohin, saktan. Kasi kung makita man kitang nasaktan, malungkot, hindi ko rin siguro kaya,” he added.

Despite what appeared to be an emotional parting, de Leon ended the interview with hopeful words, vaguely hinting he’d give way first to other people’s triumph at the expense of their relationship.

“Miss na miss na kita. Pero, bata pa tayo. Hindi pa naman katapusan ng mundo. Hindi pa katapusan ng buhay natin… Sa ngayon, sila muna maging happy. Alam mo na ibig sabihin ko doon,” he said.

A year and a half later, in August 2020, de Leon and Joson shared the first indication of a rekindled romance, with a photo of their dinner date on a yacht.

They belatedly revealed that they had gotten back together before the March 2020 onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, as parents to a newborn, de Leon and Joson both credit their daughter for strengthening their relationship, and erasing any doubt they once had.

