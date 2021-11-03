In a recorded message, the members of K-pop girl group Blackpink speak to world leaders at the high-level United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Screengrab from YouTube video

Blackpink on Wednesday urged world leaders to take urgent action against climate change, an issue that the K-pop girl group considered as "the most important issue of our time."

"We have learned that we must act now, urgently, to prevent much, much worse," member Jennie said in a video message addressed to leaders attending a high-level United Nations (UN) climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

"As you, the world's leaders, gather to focus on our climate crisis, we hope you will make the decisions necessary to protect our planet now and forever," Jisoo added, speaking in Korean.

The group stressed on the importance of limiting global warming, with Thai member Lisa discussing the grave impacts of a two-degree rise in global temperature.

"One-third of the world's population will be regularly exposed to severe heat, leading to drought, health problems and death," said Lisa.

"We do not want to get there. The important thing is that we all take responsibility because it just won't be achieved without collective action," Jisoo said.

The girls also called on everyone to do their part in protecting the Earth.

"Let's work together for our planet and take climate action in your area," they said.

Earlier this year, the quartet was tapped as advocates for the UN's climate meeting 26th Conference of Parties (COP26). In September, the group was appointed advocates of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 and has since become one of the most successful pop acts to emerge from South Korea.