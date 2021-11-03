MANILA — Actress Angelica Panganiban and director-writer Antoinette Jadaone are coming together anew for a a series, titled “The Kangks Show.”

The project was unveiled early this week by Project 8 Projects, Jadaone’s production company with filmmaker Dan Villegas, and WeTV Philippines, which will stream the series.

“Now rolling! Cumming soon,” Project 8 announced, with behind-the-scenes photos of the set.

In images shared by WeTV, Panganiban is seen at what appears to be a talk show set. She is joined on the couch by fellow cast members Maris Racal, JC de Vera, Kit Thompson and Angeli Bayani. Nonie Buencamino was also mentioned as part of the series.

COMING SOON: #TheKangksShowOnWeTV



Directed by: Tonet Jadaone



Maris Racal

JC de Vera

Kit Thompson

Angeli Bayani

Nonie Buencamino

Angelica Panganiban#TheKangksShow pic.twitter.com/9Xhg64NArM — WeTV Philippines (@WeTVPhilippines) November 1, 2021

Details of “The Kangks Show,” including its target release and number of episodes, have yet to be announced.

“The Kangks Show” marks Panganiban and Jadaone’s third major collaboration, following the films “Beauty in a Bottle” and “That Thing Called Tadhana” in 2014.

It is also Panganiban’s first acting project after announcing her retirement from doing teleseryes, particularly the format with a nightly broadcast.