‘Simangot, ngiti, irap!’ What happened when Rabiya, Vice Ganda met on ‘Showtime’

Vice Ganda and Rabiya Mateo do their versions of pageant ramp facial expressions on ‘It’s Showtime’ on Tuesday. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — “Simangot, ngiti, simangot, irap!”

So went Rabiya Mateo’s “rampa” facial expression on “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday, as suggested by host and pageant superfan Vice Ganda.

The newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines was the day’s guest in the hit segment “Hide and Sing,” tasked with identifying the celebrity singer among the three mystery performers.

During the segment, the sharp-witted Mateo engaged banter with the hosts, and obliged Vice Ganda’s “rampa” challenge.

The comedy superstar said he observed candidates doing similar facial expressions during the swimsuit portion of the pageant — “simangot, ngiti, simangot, irap,” in that order.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Mateo actually confirmed that to be the case, saying candidates have too short a time to showcase their personality on stage, so they opt to display a range of expressions.

She then did her own version of “simangot, ngiti, simangot, irap,” getting excited reactions from the hosts.

Carrying on with her “Hide and Sing” task, Mateo was asked for her pick as the celebrity singer. She went with the guess of Vice Ganda — “Tagokanta 1,” which turned out to be wrong.

The actual celebrity was “Tagokanta 2” -- bossa nova singer Sitti, who managed to cleverly change her voice throughout the segment.

“Na-confuse ako!” Mateo said, but added that she had fun as a guest on “It’s Showtime.”