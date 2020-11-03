Nadine Lustre's album 'Wildest Dreams' reaches 1 million views in 3 days

MANILA – Nadine Lustre’s visual album “Wildest Dreams” is making waves online.

Three days since it went live via the Careless Music and ABS-CBN YouTube channels, the album has already recorded over 1 million views.

James Reid, who is also the founder of Careless Music and the executive producer of this project, immediately took to social media to congratulate his former girlfriend for this feat.

“Congrats @nadine for hitting 1M YouTube views on the ‘Wildest Dreams’ Visual Album! And to all our supporters helping us get there,” he wrote.

“Wildest Dreams” is about Lustre’s journey of self-discovery and self-love.

It sees her traverse dream-like sequences reciting over and over again the line, “I give myself permission to,” with the only difference each time being how she ends it. Among those were “to feel,” “to trust my own vision,” “to love myself,” and to “follow my dreams.”

The film was directed by Dominic Bekaert with production house Zoopraxi Studios.

In a previous interview with MYX, Lustre said the whole album was actually inspired by a hike in Sagada that they took a couple of years back.

“This was in Sagada. 'Yung lyrics kasi nun, there are really photos to use as kind of like a visual for that song. Pretty much, it’s really just about the hike,” she said.

Lustre co-wrote 70 to 80 percent of the songs in the album and she said she is eager to learn more about songwriting since it is a path that she wants to take seriously.

“I just jumped into it. I really just took out the fear and the doubts because I would always doubt my writing before. I just trusted in the things that I wrote about,” she said.

The former couple said they would like to think of this project as the actress’ gift to their supporters.

In the same interview, Reid teased that they might just mount a Wildest Dreams concert in 2021.

