Lee Min Ho uploads rare clips as he starts own YouTube channel

MANILA -- South Korean actor Lee Min Ho has started his own YouTube channel as well.

Named leeminho film, his channel only has two videos so far which he entitled the first and second episodes of his Movielog.

The first one basically shows the projects he’s done through the years as well as the places he has been to and events he’s graced while promoting the following.

The two and a half-minute long clip now has over 500,000 views since it was uploaded last Friday, October 30.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Meanwhile, his second post is a little over five minutes long but and it shows him just driving and strolling around the city.

Uploaded on November 1, the second episode of Lee’s Movielog already has more than 300,000 views.

For both clips, Lee is credited as the executive producer and the creative director.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Lee is known to Filipinos as the star of the shows “Boys Over Flowers,” “City Hunter” and “Legend of the Blue Sea,” among others. He was also the lead star in "The King: Eternal Monarch" which became available on Netflix in April this year.

In April 2019, Lee finished his military service, which is mandatory for every South Korean man between the age of 18 and 35, with the rationale being the continued threat from North Korea.