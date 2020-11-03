‘I’m Tee, Me Too’ episode 7 recap: T-Rex reveals to Watee the truth about his father

T-Rex (Gun Atthaphan), together with his father (left), reveals the truth to Watee (Krist Perawat, right) that they have the same father in the seventh episode of “I’m Tee, Me Too,” the newest Thai series to air locally. Screenshot

T-Rex (Gun Atthaphan) revealed that he has the same father as Watee (Krist Perawat), in the latest episode of “I’m Tee, Me Too,” the newest Thai series to air locally.

In the seventh episode, which aired last Friday, October 30, T-Rex shared that their father got into a car accident and lost his memory about his former family.

Watee immediately asked his half-brother and father to leave the house, promising that he will return his rent money.

The remaining Tees confronted Watee and explained that T-Rex had good intentions. But the house owner was still not open to the criticisms of the Tees and even asked them to leave the house before he goes to bed.

With no more tenants left in the house, Watee tried to ask for more shifts in the coffee shop and even attempted to ask money from his aunt. He was desperate to pay his debts that he was seen searching for quick cash.

Strangers then arrived in Watee’s residence demanding to be paid. Having nothing to give to them, he gets beaten up.

"I’m Tee, Me Too" is available for streaming on iWant and GMM TV's YouTube page.

In the series finale, we will see how will the other Tees respond to Watee’s troubles.