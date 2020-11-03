BTS lauds 'Boy with Luv' cover of Pinay singer

MANILA – Filipina singer Ysabelle Cuevas could not believe it after she learned that her favorite South Korean boy band BTS had actually seen her cover of one of their hits.

In a video by Glamour, BTS was made to react to several fan covers of their hit songs such as "Dynamite," "Black Swan," "Idol," "Boy With Luv" and "Fake Love."

The boy band liked Cuevas’ rendition of “Boy with Luv” with Jungkook saying the vibe of her cover “is totally awesome.

J-Hope, for his part, loved the arrangement adding that he will find that video again to listen to it, while V, who is Cuevas’ favorite, said the Filipina singer “did such a good job.”

Towards the end of the Glamour clip, Cuevas was informed that BTS saw her cover and it actually made her emotional.

“Oh my gosh. I’m gonna start crying. I’m flying through the sky right now. This is crazy. I remember watching them last year in concert and I was at the nosebleed section. Taehyung was this big,” she said as she makes a small gesture.

“I love their songs so much and I think they have so much meaning to them that it doesn’t always translate with people who are not familiar with the language. That’s why I started [doing] English covers,” she added.

According to Cuevas, BTS and their songs have literally pulled her through some hard times in life and she will always be grateful for it.

Watch BTS as they react to fan covers below.