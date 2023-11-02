MANILA -- The music video for the single "cool with u" by young singer Kio Priest has been released.

The more than three-minute video directed by Mark Putian is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Released last July, "cool with u," which was also composed by Kio, tells the story of finding someone who would offer their love despite the insecurities and flaws of oneself.

“It’s a song about finding people who make you feel safe. May you have less noise in your head and it’s okay to depend on someone or a few extra peeps,” he said in a previous statement.



This is Kio's follow-up to his single "Night Time Prince.”

Raised in Daet Camarines Norte, Kio moved to Manila to pursue a career in music. He has written songs for Nadine Lustre, James Reid, Enchong Dee, and many others. He also ventured into writing commercial jingles.



Kio is now set to thrive as a solo act who is proud of his new lease on life as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. He aims to tell his own story through relatable songs rooted in real-life experiences.