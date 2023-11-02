Melai Cantiveros meets Korean actor Lee Seung-gi

Screengrabs from Melai Cantiveros' Instagram account

MANILA – Netizens could not help but feel envious of Kapamilya comedienne Melai Cantiveros after she met South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi.

Cantiveros took to Instagram to share her meeting with Seung-gi in what appeared to be part of her upcoming comedy film “Ma’am Chief” which will will open in cinemas on November 15.

“Lee Seung-Gi meet Lee SUNGKI (ako),” she wrote in the caption.

Cantiveros recently confirmed that she worked with South Korean actor Do Ji-han in the same movie.

Meanwhile, Seung-gi had just announced that he and his wife Lee Da-in are expecting their first child.

On Wednesday, Korean news site Soompi reported that the agencies of Seung-gi and Da-in confirmed that the two are going to be parents soon.

According to the actor's agency Human Made, they are set to welcome the baby next year.

Seung Gi debuted as a singer in 2004 but rose to further popularity as an actor, starring in notable TV series such as "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho" and "A Korean Odyssey."

