Julia Montes marks boyfriend Coco Martin's birthday

MANILA -- Actress Julia Montes marked the birthday of her long-time boyfriend, actor Coco Martin.

On Instagram, Montes posted a video of the Kapamilya actor laughing and a photo of him at the dining table.

Montes simply captioned her post with emojis "😁🎂❤️."

Last May, Martin confirmed that they are in a 12-year relationship much to the delight of their fans who had long been waiting for the announcement.

Montes cited their faith as an important part of their relationship.

Aside from Montes, fans, friends and fellow celebrities also greeted Martin on his special day.

Currently, Martin is busy with the hit action drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," while Montes stars in a movie with Alden Richards "Five Breakups and a Romance."



