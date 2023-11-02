MANILA -- The family of deceased theater actor and comedian Joey Paras still appeals for financial help as hospital and funeral bills are still unpaid.

Paras died last Sunday, October 29, due to heart failure.

ABS-CBN News caught up with stand-up comedian Atak at Paras' wake in St Peter's Chapel in Panay Avenue, Quezon City where he shared that that his friend would always message him and talk about what the theater actor was watching on television.

"Pag naglalambing sa akin yan, 'Mars, kamusta ka na?' Nagka-COVID siya eh. Kaya mas lalong bumaba 'yung immune system niya. Nagkasakit siya e," said Atak.

Paras' sister, Rosette Paras-Cabrillas, has nothing but good words for her brother who dedicated his life helping out his nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

"Ang gusto lang niya, masaya lahat ng tao. Wala akong masasabi sa kapatid ko kung 'di totoong tao. Sinasabi niya sa amin kung ano ang gusto niya, kung ano ang ayaw niya," said Cabrillas.

"Gusto ko magpasalamat sa kanya. Joey, kung nasaan ka man, kung meron ka man hindi nagawa, majority nagawa mo naman para sa pamilya mo."

Up to now, interment details have not been finalized as the family has yet to settle the unpaid bills.

For those who wish to send help, they can send it to Paras' niece Kim Alexis Cabrillas via GCash 09610172840 or via BPI Account number 8729168212.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC