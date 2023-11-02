Iza Calzado leaves message for 'Darna' Belle Mariano

MANILA -- Fans of actress Belle Mariano expressed their delight after actress Iza Calzado left a message for their idol.

For Halloween, Mariano surprised her fans when she dressed up as the iconic Pinoy surperhero Darna.

In the comment section of her post, Calzado, who played "the first Darna" in the 2022 fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna," wrote: "I can see it!!! Alagaan mo ang bato!!"

In the series, Calzado was the original Darna and mother of Narda, played by Jane de Leon.

Mariano joined her love team partner Donny Pangilinan at a Halloween event last Monday dressed as Pinoy superheroes. Pangilinan wore a Captain Barbell costume.

Currently, Pangilinan and Mariano star in their first primetime series "Can't Buy Me Love."

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Can’t Buy Me Love” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC