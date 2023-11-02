Photos from Erik Santos and Ogie Alcasid's Instagram accounts

OPM star Erik Santos, along with his sister Hadiyah, spent Nov. 1, All Saints' Day, at the final resting place of their departed parents.

On his Instagram story, the singer posted a photo of his parents’ tomb with the caption “I love you Nanay + Tatay.”

The Santos siblings lost their parents to cancer in the past year.

During his 20th anniversary concert, the singer was not able to hold back his tears as he recalled his memories in the industry. He said that his mother was the person “most excited” to celebrate this milestone and was already planning her dress years ahead.

Meanwhile, Ogie Alcasid also remembered his late father. The Kapamilya artist shared on Instagram a photo of his father’s tomb with the caption “Miss you Dad.”

-- Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

