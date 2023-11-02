DonBelle thank fans for supporting 'Can’t Buy Me Love'

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano have been working non-stop and shared to ABS-CBN News that they are enjoying this long holiday break.

The two were spotted at the Shake Rattle and Ball Halloween Party wearing their favorite Pinoy superhero costumes. Pangilinan came as Captain Barbell, while Mariano dressed up as the iconic Darna.

The two said it was nice to let their hair down for once as they’ve been working and taping for their new series “Can’t Buy Me Love” non-stop, on top of their endorsement shoots and other projects.



Pangilinan and Mariano have nothing but gratitude for all the blessings that are happening in their life right now. Most especially for the unconditional love and support of their fans who always make their new show “Can’t Buy Me Love” trend and top the list of favorite shows to watch on the streaming platform Netflix.

“Maraming salamat dahil number one pa rin tayo sa Netflix. Alam ko parang two weeks pa lang tayo, pero ang dami ng nangyayari,” Pangilinan said.



Just like their fans, the two also watch their show every day. “Every episode sabay rin kaming nanunuod ha! Inaabangan talaga namin at 8:45 p.m., kasi kahit kami 'yung gumaganap na Bingo and Caroline, andoon pa rin 'yung thrill to watch. Nagugulat pa rin kami and marari pang magaganap kaya dapat abangan nila 'yung mga next episodes,” the two shared.



Since their schedule has been so packed the past months, all they want to do is to rest and spend quality time with their families and loved ones. “It’s more spending time with family, catching up with each other, we’ve been working a lot so it’s nice that we can also go out tonight because it’s been a while. Kaya lilipad na kami!”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC