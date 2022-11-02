Photo from Prime's Instagram account.

German-American model Heidi Klum had fans laughing at her quirky look during this year's Halloween celebration.

In a series of Instagram posts, Klum showed her transition into a worm, wearing a full-on and detailed body suit that made it difficult for her to move.

The model received praise, with one of her posts earning more than 200,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.

Klum thanked her team for their support as they made people happy with her look.

"So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple. Thank you to the entire @prorenfx team for another unbelievable year. You guys are the best and I love working with you," she said in the caption.

