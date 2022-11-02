MANILA -- Jane de Leon and Joshua Garcia shared a kiss on Tuesday's episode of the ABS-CBN primetime series "Mars Ravelo's Darna."

The romantic moment of their characters Narda (De Leon) and Brian (Garcia) happened after they successfully saved Regina (Janella Salvador).

The first-ever kiss of Narda and Brian set social media ablaze. The episode's official hashtags #DarnaEndOfDarkness made it to the trending topics on Twitter.

The 56th episode of the hit fantasy series also trended on the video-sharing site YouTube.

Narda and Brian's romantic scene was aired a week after the trending kissing scene of Regina and Dark Brian (also portrayed by Garcia), a villain impersonating the police officer.

Co-directed by Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, iWantTFC, TFC, TV5, and A2Z.

