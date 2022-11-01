MANILA — Music veteran Sharon Cuneta asked for prayers Tuesday as she revealed that three of her family members have contracted COVID-19.

On Instagram, Cuneta shared a photo of a test result indicating being positive for COVID-19, without saying whose it was.

“Should’ve been a happy homecoming from Australia, but 3 family members now down with Covid. Please pray for the rest of our family and our household staff,” she wrote.

Cuneta, 56, has yet to disclose which members of her family are recovering.

In the past week, the hitmaker has been posting updates of her Australia vacation with her husband, former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and their three children Frankie, Miel, and Miguel.

Earlier in October, Cuneta embarked on a four-stop concert tour in Australia.

This isn’t the first time Cuneta’s family had a COVID-19 scare.

In January, they had to isolate after Pangilinan got a positive test result. They all later tested negative, with Pangilinan’s prior result being declared a false positive by his doctor.

