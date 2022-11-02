Music video of Sarah G's 'Dati Dati' trends on YouTube

Photo from Sarah Geronimo's Facebook page

MANILA – The music video for Sarah Geronimo’s comeback single “Dati Dati” became one of the top trending videos on YouTube on Wednesday.

“We're getting there, Popsters. ‘Dati Dati’ now at #13 on Trending for music on YouTube as of posting. Keep on watching, keep on streaming,” said Viva Records on Instagram.

As of writing, the video already has over 443,000 views.

"Dati Dati" is a song on reminiscing about the good things in the past and hoping to relive it again in the present.

Fans see it as an ode to Geronimo’s parents, with whom the singer had a falling out after she decided to have a secret wedding with Matteo Guidicelli.

Prior to the release of “Dati Dati” and her other new song “Cuore,” Geronimo released a studio album, “This 15 Me,” in 2018. It remains to be seen if she will also release a new album this year.

Geronimo has been gradually returning to the limelight after a two-year hiatus from television.

