MANILA -- Miko Raval and his wife, Kaira Dimatulac, are expecting their first child.

The actor shared the good news through a social media post on Tuesday, November 1.

He uploaded a snap of him with a pancit canton prop and his wife wearing an egg costume, which showed her pregnant belly.



In the caption, the actor wrote: "Hatching soon. #BabyRaval."

Among those who congratulated the couple were Raval's fellow celebrities Dimples Romana and Ria Atayde.

Raval married Dimatulac, his long-time girlfriend, last year.

In a previous interview, the actor revealed that they have been in a relationship since 2012, the same year he entered show business.

Raval is known for his role as Fabio Serrano in the 2019 series "The Killer Bride."

He was last seen in "Viral Scandal," which ended last May.

Aside from being an actor, Raval is also a businessman. In 2013, he and Dimatulac founded Steeze Design Studios, a garment manufacturing company.

