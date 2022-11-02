Photos from 'The Wedding Hustler' trailer

After her cameo appearance in a Netflix series, actress and socialite Heart Evangelista has appeared in another international production.

In the trailer for the movie “The Wedding Hustler,” the Filipina actress was seen talking to “Bling Empire” star Kane Lim through a video call. Lim talked to Evangelista over the phone to share about the problem between the lead stars, Chris and Hillary Soriano.

“Well, you know what, love is love. Now, if they really love each other, they’re going to work it out,” Evangelista’s character said in the clip.

“The Wedding Hustler” follows the journey of a couple who is unable to push through with their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groom (Chris) decided to create a surprise wedding for his fiancée with the help of the "wedding hustler."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Evangelista recently had a cameo in the third season of the American reality series “Bling Empire.”

In the show's ninth episode, the actress enjoyed a Filipino-inspired party with Lim and his friends.

Related video: