It’s officially "ASAP Natin 'To" week in the United States as the first wave of Kapamilya artists have touched down in Los Angeles en route to Las Vegas.

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Kim Chiu, Darren Espanto, KZ Tandingan, and Zsa Zsa Padilla arrived on Tuesday at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Excited fans snapped some pictures with them as they boarded their Sin City-bound tour bus.

"It’s the first batch of artists flying in from the Philippines so we’re all pumped. We’re very excited," Espanto told ABS-CBN News.

"We’re just looking forward to seeing everything that’s going to be happening," he added.

More artists are scheduled to arrive in the coming days as "ASAP Natin Las Vegas" is scheduled this Saturday.

