Julia Montes' simple birthday message for Coco Martin

MANILA — Actress Julia Montes did not let pass November 1 without publicly greeting her leading man and long-rumored real-life boyfriend Coco Martin on his birthday.

On Instagram, Montes shared a rare photo of her with Martin, taken during what appears to be the set of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the recently concluded teleserye where they reunited as a screen pair.

“Continue to be you,” was Montes’ simple message for Martin.

“Happy birthday,” she added, with balloon and cake emojis.

Martin, now 41, also received dozens of birthday greetings from his past and present co-stars, including those from “Ang Probinsyano,” which ran for seven years.

During that span of time, and well before Martin’s action-star turn, he and Montes have been persistently rumored to be a real-life couple.

While they have openly expressed admiration for each other over the years, the two have opted not to confirm nor deny being partners behind the cameras.