MANILA -- Former "Idol Philippines" contestant Carlo Bautista has released his newest version of the song "Walang Iba."

The track, composed by Karen Jade Cal and produced by Darwin Hernandez, is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The lyric video for "Walang Iba," which was originally popularized by Ezra band, is now on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

"Sobrang excited na ako [na] marinig niyo ang bagong version na 'to," Bautista said in an Instagram post.

Last September, Bautista released a rock version of the "hugot" ballad “Hiling,” which was originally popularized by “Pinoy Dream Academy” runner-up Jay-R Siaboc in 2007.

An experienced pop alternative music artist, demo singer, and band vocalist, Bautista released the single “Kwarto” featuring Kidwolf in 2019. The song became part of the official soundtrack of the iWantTFC series “Mga Batang Poz.”

He also previously joined “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime.”

