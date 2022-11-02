MANILA – Jaclyn Jose revealed on social media that her daughter, actress Andi Eigenmann, did not greet her on her birthday.

The screen veteran said this while posting about her celebration, which was organized by her friends and family.

She also shared that Eigenmann’s eldest daughter, Ellie, called her through FaceTime to send her greetings.

And while she is happy that many remembered her on her special day, Jose said it would have been happier had Eigenmann thought of her, too.

"Sana bumati si Andi para mas complete," she said. "Oh well, I am good."

Eigenmann is Jose’s daughter with the late actor Mark Gil.

In a previous interview, Jose said she is in awe of her daughter’s “superwoman” power as a mother of three.

“Siyempre sa akin nagmana," she said, laughing. "We have to be tough, lalo na sa panahong ito. I support her 100 percent. Bilib ako sa tapang niya on how to handle things, kung paano niya harapin at mahalin ang buhay ng masaya."

"Nasasaktan at nagagalit din siya pero very positive pa rin siya! Eto ang buhay niya -- she’s very happy!”

