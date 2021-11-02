What Paolo Contis posted on return to social media

MANILA — Actor Paolo Contis returned to social media Tuesday nearly two months after the controversy surrounding his breakup with actress LJ Reyes.

His comeback post: a humorous selfie in response to his name becoming a top trend on Twitter the day prior.

Contis’ name ranked among the trending topics in the Philippines on Monday, over his supposed resemblance to a massive, lifelike sculpture of a man’s face, after it was shared to Twitter by BTS member J-Hope.

The artwork, titled Mask II, is a self-portrait of Australian sculptor Ron Mueck.

Belatedly finding out about the trending comparison, Contis recreated the expression of a sleeping man and put his photo side by side with the original sculpture.

“Trending daw to kahapon, kaya chineck ko na din! May point naman sila!” he captioned the collage, with laughing emojis.

Contis had been on hiatus from social media since his controversial separation from Reyes in early September.

His last Instagram post, prior to the reference to Mask II, was his open letter apologizing to Reyes and their children as he admitted being at fault for the breakup.