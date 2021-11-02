MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of "Ang Pag-ibig Kong Ito," the new single of singer-actress Rachel Alejandro.

The more than three-minute video is now available on the YouTube channel of Star Music. Joining Alejandro in the music video is actor Gian Magdangal.

The song, which was popularized by Leah Navarro in the '70s, is composed by Ernie dela Pena, Carlos Agawa and was given a new arrangement by Soc Mina. It's produced by Star Music's Jonathan Manalo.

"Ang Pag-ibig Kong Ito" is among the eight tracks in Alejandro's new album "The Great OPM Songbook Vol. 1."

She is known for her hits "Paalam Na," "Kay Tagal," and "Nakapagtataka."

Aside from a new album, Alejandro is set to return to acting via the upcoming series "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Philippine version of the BBC Studios drama “Doctor Foster.”

Alejandro will be playing Nathalia Lucero, the mother of Lexy Lucero (Sue Ramirez), the mistress in the much-awaited drama.

Directed by Connie Macatuno, the drama will star Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez, and Zaijian Jaranilla.



