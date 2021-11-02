The release of ‘Bazinga’s’ MV leads up to the SB19’s coincides with the celebration of the group’s third anniversary. ShowBT Official

Just four days after it was released, the “Bazinga” music video of Pinoy supergroup SB19 topped the million mark on video sharing platform YouTube.

Fans of SB19, called as A’TIN, took to social media to celebrate yet another achievement of the multi-awarded P-pop group in the country.

The #SB19BazingaMV1Million made it to the trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday and is the fourth trending video for music on the platform as of writing.

SB19 delivered a knockout Friday with the release of the powerful music video.

The music video starts with members Justin, Pablo, Stell, Josh, and Ken coming together to play a video game. They are then seen as characters in a game called “Bazinga.”

“KO, SB19 wins,” the game announces at the end.

The release of “Bazinga’s” music video coincides with the act’s third anniversary celebration, and leads up to the group’s participation in the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 15 (Manila time).

SB19 is nominated as Best Southeast Asia Act, alongside, Ink Waruntorn of Thailand, JJ Lin of Singapore, K-ICM of Vietnam, Lyodra of Indonesia, and Naim Daniel of Malaysia.

The 2021 MTV EMAs will be held in Hungary, with live broadcast on MTV channels across 180 countries.

This marks SB19’s latest international nomination in a major awards show, after they vied for Top Social Artist in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards early this year.

To celebrate its third anniversary, SB19 is set to hold a digital concert on November 27 and 28 via KTX.ph.

