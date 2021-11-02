Rachelle Ann Go's son Lukas turned seven months old last week, and she and husband Martin Spies are the proudest parents.

On Instagram, the theater star shared photos of her carrying her only child while walking by the beach.

“He can crawl now, sit on his own, his tooth is out & he loves broccoli,” she said.

Calling her son the greatest blessing in her life, Go also revealed she and Spies had Lukas dedicated last week.

Go gave birth to Lukas on March 26.

Sharing the meaning of her child’s name, Go said “Lukas” stands for “bring of light,” while “Judah” means “let Him be praised.”

Go currently resides in London with Spies, whom she married in April 2018.

In November 2020, Go said she was at first reluctant to become a mother, but credited her faith for helping her feel “ready” to care for another life.