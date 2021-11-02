MANILA – Paolo Contis has been a popular social media topic these past few weeks because of the drama surrounding his separation with LJ Reyes.

On Monday, however, he made it to the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines anew for an absolutely different reason.

Several netizens were talking about Contis because they noticed how much he looks like the huge sculpture of a sleeping man shared by BTS member J-Hope on Twitter.

The artwork known as the “Mask II” was created by Australian artist Ron Mueck.

The sculpture supposedly “demonstrates the subtle play of realities that characterize much of Mueck’s work,” according to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Aside from J-Hope, Blackpink’s Rose has also had her photo taken with the popular piece.

