Photo from Migs Bustos' Instagram account

“I was really overwhelmed.”

This was the initial reaction of ABS-CBN sportscaster Migs Bustos when his name became a trending topic on social media as a possible replacement for Kim Atienza on “TV Patrol.”

In a virtual media conference on “Life Talks,” veteran talk show host Boy Abunda asked Bustos about his comments on netizens hoping to see him on ABS-CBN's flagship news program after Atienza departed the network.

Bustos made it clear that he was equally surprised when he saw a huge number of engagements on his Twitter account.

“Ang tunay na kuwento talaga, last month when it all became viral, I had nothing to do with it. I saw it in the internet. I saw it in the social media that Kuya Kim is transferring to GMA, tapos biglang nag-pour in ‘yung engagement ko sa Twitter. Ano 'to? And people make memes. I was really, to be honest, overwhelmed,” Bustos said.

According to the sportscaster, he was not used to becoming a social media topic, explaining that he used to be the one looking for trending topics on social media as part of his job as a journalist.

Bustos, however, did not want to further comment about it, especially now that "TV Patrol" launched three personalities to join anchors Bernadette Sembrano, Henry Omaga Diaz, and Karen Davila every night.

Winnie Cordero, Boyet Sison, and Marc Logan were introduced in October as presenters of new segments of "TV Patrol."

“I’m really happy for the company, really happy for them po. Basta ako, ang stand ko, kung sino man ang piliin, kung sino man ang nandoon, I’ll be happy to support the program and the company,” he added.

Bustos’ name circulated in October when Atienza, who has endeared himself to Filipino viewers as “Kuya Kim,” parted ways with ABS-CBN, his home network of 17 years.