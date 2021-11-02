Here’s what we know about SB19’s ‘Our Zone’ anniversary concert

SB19 marks its third year anniversary with “Our Zone” concert. Handout

Just several months after its record-setting online concert, Pinoy supergroup SB19 is set to return on the big stage for its third anniversary concert billed as “Our Zone.”

As a gift for their legions of fans, the award-winning and trending P-pop group will be holding a two-day live broadcast concert to cap its month-long celebration of its anniversary.

The “SB19 Our Zone 2021: Anniversary Concert will happen on November 27 and 28, both at 5 p.m., but with different programs, setlists, and activities.

The concert, which will feature live performances, games and special guests, offers 5 “Zones” or ticket tiers to choose from.

“Zone D-1” or the general access is priced at P1,000 for the first concert day, while “Zone D-2” is worth P1,800 for the 2-day event.

“Zone S” is part of the premium packages which costs P3,000 with the inclusion of a P1,000-worth of SB19 gift cards and a raffle ticket.

“Zone B” will have access to the live soundcheck viewing aside from enjoying the same benefits of “Zone S” ticket holders. This ticket tier is worth P4,000.

Meanwhile, “Zone 19” will be granted complete access to all zones plus a one-day Virtual Audience Access priced at P5,500. Tickets are available via KTX.PH and www.sb19ozone.com.

The group is coming from the successful staging of its “Back in the Zone” concert last August which set the record as the highest-grossing concert on KTX with more than 14,000 unique viewers.

Just a few days ago, SB19 released a powerful music video for its latest single “Bazinga.”

The release of “Bazinga’s” music video leads up to the group’s participation in the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 15 (Manila time).

SB19 is nominated as Best Southeast Asia Act, alongside, Ink Waruntorn of Thailand, JJ Lin of Singapore, K-ICM of Vietnam, Lyodra of Indonesia, and Naim Daniel of Malaysia.

Winners will be determined via public votes. A’TIN, or fans of SB19, can vote via mtvema.com until November 10.

The 2021 MTV EMAs will be held in Hungary, with live broadcast on MTV channels across 180 countries.

This marks SB19’s latest international nomination in a major awards show, after they vied for Top Social Artist in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards early this year.