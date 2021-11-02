MANILA – Gab Valenciano has revealed that he is now a pre-diabetic.

He shared the unfortunate findings through a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday.

“This weekend put a lot of things into perspective for me. Gave me time to think about where I am in my life and what kind of adjustments I needed to make to be the best I can be moving forward,” he said.

“Majority of the results came in and by the grace of God, are normal; some even better than expected. But unfortunately, I am now a pre-diabetic and it is important to not just take care of my mental health, but physical health as well,” he added.

Valenciano said major changes will be made to better himself in every aspect of his life, “be it personal or professional.”

He then went on to thank the doctors, nurses and staff who took care of him and made sure he was okay.

Valenciano likewise thanked his parents, friends and family for being so encouraging amid what he found out about his health.

“To my parents who have been so encouraging even from afar, my family, my Genesis family and friends who fervently prayed, messaged and checked up on me regularly. To Sally who was with me every step of the way and my partner, Michelle who also made time to be with me through all this,” he said.

Moving forward, Valenciano said he would work on a “stronger, wiser and more emphatic Gab.”

“We should all strive for a better ‘us’. We owe it to ourselves to be the person God intended us to be. Whatever and whoever that person will be, will change the world in their own special way. Be and stay blessed everyone.”

Valenciano is the son of Angeli Pangilinan and singer Gary Valenciano, who is also a diabetic.