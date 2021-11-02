MANILA – Cassy Legaspi surprised her social media followers after she shared a series of pictures where she channeled Catriona Gray.

In her latest Instagram update, the 20-year-old actress can be seen wearing a red gown which almost similarly looks like the on Gray wore when she won Miss Universe in 2018.

Legaspi also had her hair done like Gray’s while also wearing an ear cuff popularized by the beauty queen.

For her caption, Legaspi wrote one of Gray’s memorable quotes that goes, “To everyone with a dream, know that your dreams are valid. And on your path, you are never denied and only redirected.”

Gray noticed Legaspi’s photos that she wrote her a comment saying, “Okay, Queen!” before using love struck and heart emojies.

Legaspi could not believe that her post reached Gray that she seemed stunned in her reaction to the former Miss Universe’s comment.

“Omg! The Queen herself!!! Thank you so much,” she told Gray.

As of writing, Legaspi’s post has close to 170,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments, with many netizens marveling at the awesome job she did copying Gray.

Legaspi is the daughter of Carmina Villarroel and Zoren Legaspi. She is the twin sister of actor Mavy Legaspi.