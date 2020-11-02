South Korean comedian Park Ji-sun found dead with her mother

An undated photo released by South Korea's Yonhap news agency on November 2, 2020 shows late comedian Park Ji-sun. AFP/Yonhap

SEOUL - A prominent South Korean comedian was found dead at her home in Seoul on Monday alongside her mother, multiple reports said.

The bodies of Park Ji-sun, 36, and her mother were found by police, Yonhap news agency reported.

Park was reportedly being treated for an unspecified illness and the Seoul Shinmun newspaper cited a police officer as saying there were "no signs of outside intrusion or murder".

Park was a graduate of the elite Korea University, where she studied education, but charmed audiences with her down-to-earth and self-deprecating humour -- often light-heartedly playing the role of a woman repeatedly rejected on a date.

"I am lucky as a comedian that I can use my face to make people laugh," she said in an interview with the Hankyoreh newspaper.

© Agence France-Presse